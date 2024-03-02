Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Y55, a long-awaited smartphone that recently appeared in the database of the Chinese certification agency TENAA. UAportal told us what to expect from the flagship.

Main features

According to rumors, Galaxy Y55 will receive the SM-C5560 number and is expected to have an impressive set of specifications. The device will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, which provides an immersive experience. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor capable of clock speeds up to 2.0 GHz.

Increased performance

Galaxy Y55 will be equipped with 8 or 12 GB of RAM, which will ensure uninterrupted operation in multitasking mode. As for storage, it will be up to 256 GB, providing enough space for all your apps, photos, and files. The device is also equipped with a reliable 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Camera

Galaxy Y55 is expected to be equipped with a universal four-camera system. On the back, you will find a triple camera consisting of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP, and a 2MP secondary sensor, which allows you to take stunning photos from different angles. Meanwhile, the front of the phone will feature a single 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Price and when to expect it

As for the price and release date, these details are still under wraps. However, Samsung is expected to officially launch the Galaxy Y55 in China soon.

