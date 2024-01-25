Fitness tracker or smartwatch: What to know before choosing

In the competitive world of technology, understanding the differences between fitness trackers and smartwatches is essential for consumers looking to make an informed decision about which device best suits their needs. UAportal has prepared a comprehensive review that sheds light on the features and functionality that distinguish the devices from each other.

Fitness tracking capabilities

A fitness tracker provides detailed information about the user's physical activity and helps in setting and achieving fitness goals. They also often have specialized training modes to track specific activities such as running or swimming. They offer a more specialized approach to fitness monitoring than smartwatches.

Battery life

Fitness trackers typically have longer battery life compared to smartwatches. This is because they are designed to perform specific functions such as health monitoring and tracking that require less power consumption.

Notifications

A fitness tracker mainly focuses on health-related notifications such as goal achievement, sleep tracking, and heartbeat monitoring. Smartwatches often allow users to personalize the type of notifications they receive, offering a more personalized experience compared to fitness trackers.

Additional features

Smart watches typically offer a wide range of additional features such as music playback, app integration and contactless payment methods. These features make smartwatches more versatile and in some cases can replace the need for a smartphone.

Design and durability

Fitness trackers usually have a sleek, lightweight and durable design to make them comfortable to wear while exercising. However, some smartwatches are designed with special strength ratings for activities such as swimming or outdoor sports to emphasize their more rugged design.

