Action movies that have become cult favorites around the world

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled journey through the best action movies of 1999-2005. UAportal has prepared a selection of films that have left an indelible mark on this genre and have become cult favorites.

Daily video

"The Matrix"

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Genre: Action, sci-fi

Country of production: USA, Australia

Duration: 136 minutes

Year: 1999

Lead producer: Joel Silver

In The Matrix, a computer hacker named Neo learns about a simulation of reality created by machines to control humans. He joins a group of rebels led by Morpheus, who believes that Neo is the "Chosen One" called to save humanity. Together with Trinity, another member of the group, they travel through the dangerous virtual world of the Matrix and confront the powerful agents sent to eliminate them.

"Kill Bill. Movie 1"

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Action, crime, thriller

Country of production: USA

Duration: 111 minutes

Year: 2003

Chief producer: Lawrence Bender

"Kill Bill. Movie 1" tells the story of the Bride, a former hired killer who seeks revenge on the hit squad that betrayed her. The film's plot is structured in a non-linear sequence, revealing her martial arts training and her relationship with Bill, the leader of the assassination team. The bride travels across countries, killing each member of the team and demonstrating her martial arts skills.

"The Bourne Identity"

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Action, detective, thriller

Country of production: USA, Germany, Czech Republic

Running time: 119 minutes

Year: 2002

Lead producer: Doug Liman

"The Bourne Identity tells the story of Jason Bourne, a man found unconscious and amnesiac at sea. As he tries to escape from the killers sent by a powerful agency, he discovers his extraordinary abilities and his true identity. In intense car chases and hand-to-hand combat, Bourne seeks to learn about his past.

"Spider-Man"

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Action, adventure, fantasy

Country of production: USA

Duration: 121 minutes

Year: 2002

Main producer: Laura Ziskin, Ian Bryce

"Spider-Man tells the story of Peter Parker, a high school student who gains superhuman powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. After accepting his powers, he must balance his personal life with the responsibilities of a superhero. In the meantime, he encounters the Green Goblin, a villain with a devious plan that puts Peter's loved ones at risk.

"The Tiger Sneaks Up, the Dragon Hides"

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Action, adventure, drama

Country of production: Taiwan, USA, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia

Duration: 120 minutes

Year: 2000

Main producer: William Kong, Ang Lee

The movie begins when Li Mu Bai, a famous warrior, decides to retire and wants to give his treasured sword, the Green Destiny, to a respected person named Sir Te. However, the sword is stolen by a mysterious thief who disappears at night. Determined to get the sword back and bring the thief to justice, Li Mu Bai and his close friend Yu Shu Lien set out to find the thief and recover the stolen weapon.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !