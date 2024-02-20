February Full Moon: Three zodiac signs unlock celestial energies

February's full moon, a magical phenomenon known as the Snow Moon, is approaching. Reaching its peak at 7:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 24, it promises an array of energies.

Renowned astrologer Kyle Thomas shares his thoughts on the upcoming lunar brightening. He explains that the full moon marks turning points, climaxes and the potential for awakening, and its influence lingers in the atmosphere for three days before and after its apex.

The celestial feeling in question unfolds in the practical, down-to-earth zodiac sign of Virgo (5 degrees). Thomas emphasizes that the upcoming Full Moon will bring a multifaceted mix of energies, combining both sobering and more encouraging influences. Major challenges, potential depression, broken relationships or even isolation are possible at this time.

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. Learn about the impact of February's full moon on the earthy zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For you Tauruses, love is still in the air. Prepare for a burst of passion, romance and laughter in your life during this phase of the full moon.

Thomas hints at an exceptional opportunity for new encounters that may pave the way for a connection with your soul mate. Take advantage of the energy of the moment and go on unforgettable dates.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be prepared for a certain amount of concern from those around you, perhaps even your partner. They may not have prioritized your innermost desires and aspirations, allowing conflict to fester.

Help find common ground by expressing your feelings and using your impressive negotiation skills. This period will be a crucial turning point for you, so aim high and seek your aspirations among the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19).

Your intellect and ideas expand, forcing you to explore new horizons. As you approach the culmination of intellectual projects, travel opportunities, academic pursuits or media ventures, be attentive to details.

Be aware that you may encounter minor obstacles along the way. However, with resilience and attention to the fine print, you can overcome them. Seek legal support or advice from professionals you trust to ensure a successful outcome.

