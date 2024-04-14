UAportal invites you to the fascinating realm of fantasy films that appeared on the screens in 2012-2014. From epic quests to forbidden romances, these films transport viewers to magical lands and discover unforgettable journeys.

Dark Shadows

IMDB rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

Country of manufacture: USA

Duration: 113 minutes

Year of production: 2012

Director: Tim Burton

Dark Shadows tells the story of Barnabas Collins, a vampire who wakes up after 200 years in a coffin. He returns to his ancestral home, Collinwood Estate, which is now occupied by his troubled descendants. As Barnabas seeks to restore his family's wealth and reputation, he must deal with supernatural adversaries.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

IMDB rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country of manufacture: USA

Duration: 94 minutes

Year of production: 2012

Director: Brad Peyton

In the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Sean Anderson goes in search of his missing grandfather. With the help of his stepfather and a helicopter pilot, Sean finds the mysterious island his grandfather spoke of in his cryptic messages. Encountering strange and dangerous creatures, including giant butterflies and dinosaurs, they realize they must find a way to escape the sinking island.

Man of Steel

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Country of manufacture: USA

Duration: 143 minutes

Year of production: 2013

Director: Zack Snyder

Man of Steel breathes new life into the origin story of the iconic superhero Superman. Clark Kent, a man with superhuman abilities, hides his true identity in an effort to protect humanity from evil forces. However, when a Kryptonian army led by General Zod threatens Earth, Clark must accept his destiny and become the hero he was born to be.

Maleficent

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Country of manufacture: USA

Duration: 97 minutes

Year of production: 2014

Director: Robert Stromberg

Maleficent reinterprets the story of Disney's classic Sleeping Beauty from the perspective of its iconic villain. The film reveals the untold story of Maleficent, a once powerful fairy who turns into an evil sorceress after betrayal and heartbreak. She puts a curse on the newborn princess Aurora, who becomes the target of an age-old conflict between the fairy kingdom and the human world. However, as Aurora grows up, her maternal instincts and Maleficent's newfound compassion lead her on a path to redemption.

Dracula Untold

IMDB rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Country of manufacture: USA

Duration: 92 minutes

Year of production: 2014

Director: Gary Shore

The film Dracula Untold tells about the origin of the legendary vampire. When the Ottoman Empire threatens to invade Transylvania, Prince Vlad makes a deal with a supernatural being to gain the strength and power he needs to protect his people. Vlad's path to becoming Dracula is one of personal sacrifice, temptation, and a struggle to maintain his humanity.

