This test will tell you everything about you! Choose one heart in the picture and find out what you are missing in your relationship

There are no perfect people, just as there are no perfect relationships. Understanding in a couple depends on the ability to find compromises, admit mistakes and move on. However, if you have a feeling that something is going wrong, but it is difficult to figure out what it is, a psychological test can help.

Look at the six hearts above and choose the one that catches your attention first. This choice will reveal what you are missing in your relationship.

Heart №1

There are many signs that you are lacking space in your relationship. You need more freedom and time for yourself. You can't and don't want to devote yourself completely to your partner. You also have other goals and dreams. You are tired of the other person's constant presence.

You feel cornered, like your partner is controlling you too much, doesn't trust you, and demands too much. This situation is becoming increasingly tiring and unbearable.

Heart №2

Your relationship is probably boring. The routine is exhausting and slowly but surely kills love and interest in the other person. You're tired of repetitive patterns. You need some variety, some thrills.

You feel that this relationship has stopped developing and no longer brings you any benefit. This causes fatigue and irritation.

Heart №3

What you miss most is your partner's interest and attention. You often feel that you are a less important person in this relationship, that you are ignored.

You feel that there is no equality between you, that you are inferior. Your needs, expectations and feelings are not as important. Someone else is playing the first violin, and you have to applaud and obey them.

Heart №4

Even if you are in a relationship, you are missing the most important thing - love. You don't feel that the other person really loves you. You have the impression that you are going through life alone and carrying the weight of this relationship on your own shoulders.

Heart №5

You don't feel attractive and desirable to your lover or beloved. You lack the spark of passion. You want to feel butterflies in your stomach and excitement again just thinking about the other person. You are probably already in a stable, long-term relationship.

You've known each other for so long that you sometimes treat your partner like a friend. In the long run, this situation can destroy the relationship. Love burns out if we don't take care to light the fire.

Heart №6

You lack a sense of security and stability in your relationship. You have the impression that you are walking on shaky ground and can stumble at any moment. Every day you are accompanied by uncertainty and many doubts.

Your relationships are quite tumultuous, which is difficult to bear in the long run. You want peace of mind now because the chaos around you is starting to tire you out and worry you.

