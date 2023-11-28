Astrologers often focus on the positive characteristics of zodiac signs, but each also has negative traits that can affect interaction with other people. Read more!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries can act impulsively and aggressively when they feel threatened or frustrated.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can be stubborn in their beliefs and often focus exclusively on the material aspect of life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini can have difficulty making decisions and often annoy others with their duplicity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are very emotional, which can lead to anxiety and excessive attachment to the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos tend to be dominant, which leads to arrogance.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos tend to criticize others and have an obsessive need for perfection.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras may have difficulty making decisions and often avoid confrontation, which can lead to passivity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios can be jealous and tend to remember grievances, which leads to vindictiveness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius can be irresponsible and lack diplomacy, which leads to tactless statements.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns can be pessimistic and stubborn in their goals, regardless of the consequences.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians can be emotionally distant and stubborn in their unusual views.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces can escape from reality into the world of dreams, which leads to naivety.

