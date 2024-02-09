These zodiac signs can expect relationship conflicts next week

UAportal has prepared horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and Lions. The impact of Mercury entering Gemini brings restlessness and impulsiveness to the representatives of different zodiac signs, affecting their relationships.

Daily video

Aries

Aries can bring feelings of restlessness and impulsiveness. The inflammatory and passionate nature of Aries can lead to quick quarrels, but they are also capable of resolving them quickly. They may need patience and understanding when interacting with others at this time.

Taurus

Taurus may find themselves in an argument with their partners or loved ones. Their stubborn nature coupled with increased communication energy can lead to constant quarrels in relationships. To avoid unnecessary arguments and maintain harmony in relationships, Tauruses should be more adaptable and open-minded.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will achieve joy and self-realization: Horoscope for the end of January

Gemini

Mercury's entry into the sign of Gemini may lead to the aggravation of verbal disputes in relationships. Effective communication and listening should be a focus for Gemini to avoid potential conflicts and keep quarrels in relationships from escalating.

Cancers

Cancerians' sensitivity and emotional reactions may be triggered by Mercury entering the sign of Gemini. Their caring yet protective traits can lead to quarrels in the relationship. Prioritizing self-care and emotional awareness can help Cancerians prevent misunderstandings and conflicts that can disrupt harmony in relationships with others.

Leos

Leo may face conflicts related to selfishness. Their strong desire for recognition and infatuation can lead to conflicts in relationships. To avoid unnecessary quarrels, Lions should express themselves persistently, but at the same time be attentive to the needs of their loved ones.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!