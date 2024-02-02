These zodiac signs may face cheating before the end of the week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Aries, Gemini, Lions, Libra and Sagittarius. Learn about the vulnerability of different zodiac signs to infidelity and how it shapes their perception of trust and fidelity.

Aries

Members of the Aries sign may face infidelity in personal relationships where unwavering loyalty was expected of them. Their spontaneous and independent nature can cause them to feel betrayed when promises are broken or their trust is taken advantage of. Aries can also feel betrayed in the professional sphere, such as when they are denied a promotion despite their hard work and dedication.

Gemini

People under the sign of Gemini may feel betrayed in the area of communication and information. Their natural inquisitiveness and sociability can lead them to feel hurt when they learn that someone close to them is keeping secrets or withholding important details. This betrayal may shake their faith in the honesty and transparency of those around them, leading to feelings of mistrust.

Leo

For Lions, infidelity can come in the form of attention and admiration. As people who need recognition and appreciation, they may feel deeply hurt if someone close to them doesn't recognize and support their efforts. Cheating on their loyalty and generosity can also hurt a Leo deeply, as they put a lot of themselves into their relationships.

Libra

People of this sign can be particularly sensitive to cheating in the area of honesty and fairness. They value harmony and balance, so any actions or decisions that upset this balance may be perceived as cheating. This can manifest itself in interpersonal conflicts where their sense of fairness is compromised.

Sagittarians

Sagittarians may feel betrayed when their freedom and independence is infringed upon. They value their autonomy and are always looking for new experiences, so any attempts to restrict them can cause them deep concern. Betrayal of trust, such as dishonesty or betrayal in terms of travel or adventure, can also be particularly painful for Sagittarius.

