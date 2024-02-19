These zodiac signs will be the most envious this week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, Gemini and Lions. The planetary movement of this week will affect the envious inclinations of certain zodiac signs.

Daily video

Aquarius

The first place among the most envious zodiac signs can be attributed to Aquarius. The independent and aloof nature of Aquarians can lead them to be quietly envious of the achievements and stability of others, which may encourage them to strive for similar success.

Pisces

Pisces, with their sympathetic and compassionate nature, may come in second place among the most envious signs of the zodiac. The impact of Mars in Taurus can cause Pisces to be jealous of other people's material success or possessions, contributing to comparisons and feelings of jealousy.

Read also: Representatives of three signs of the zodiac will make life-changing decisions

Taurus

A strong desire for stability and security can lead them to be jealous of the opportunities and variety in other people's lives, causing feelings of ennui. Taurus should take advantage of this planetary entry of Mars to assess their strengths and recognize the inherent value of their steady and practical approach.

Gemini

The influence of Mars in Taurus can cause Gemini to feel envious of the deep emotional connections and profound relationships that others seem to have. Their opportunistic nature may lead them to seek deeper connections.

Leo

Leo, with their natural desire for attention and recognition, may feel envious of the accomplishments and attention that others seem to effortlessly attract to themselves. This is an opportunity for Lions to focus on their own accomplishments and celebrate their individual talents and gifts.

As UAportal reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!