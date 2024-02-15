These zodiac signs will be the saddest for the rest of the week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Aries and Pisces. This week's ranking of the saddest zodiac signs draws attention to the emotional state of different astrological signs.

Virgo

Feelings of decline in strength, insecurity and pessimism can be experienced by people with the sun sign Virgo. Over-analyzing situations and being overwhelmed with emotions can be characteristic of this period. It is very important for Virgo to seek support from friends and loved ones, as well as to engage in activities that bring joy and positivity.

Libra

Libra may feel internal conflict and emotional imbalance, leading to feelings of depression or anxiety. It is important for Libra to focus on self-care and prioritize their mental well-being in order to manage these emotions. Setting boundaries and practicing mindfulness is helpful at this time.

Scorpio

Scorpios can experience strong emotions including discouragement, anger and frustration. Activities that promote emotional release and self-expression, such as journaling, practicing yoga, or seeking professional support, are essential for Scorpios to cope with these feelings.

Aries

Aries may feel a loss of their usual confidence and energy, leading to moments of insecurity and frustration. Channeling restless energy into productive activities and finding positive outlets for emotions, such as exercise or creative projects, is crucial to lifting their spirits.

Pisces

Pisces can feel emotionally drained and sensitive, leading to crankiness and insecurity. It is important for Pisces to find solace in creative pursuits, communing with nature and being surrounded by supportive and understanding people to get through this difficult period.