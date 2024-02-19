These zodiac signs will be the most loving this week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn. This week the influence of Mars entering Taurus enhances the love qualities of the zodiac signs.

Virgo

As Taurus enters into conjunction with Mars this week, Virgo comes to the forefront as the most loving sign of the zodiac. Their caring nature is heightened, making them incredibly tender and attentive. They are devoted lovers who pay close attention to their partner's needs and emotions. Their practical approach to love ensures stability and fidelity in a relationship.

Libra

Their charm and diplomacy make them adept at creating harmonious and loving relationships. They value partnership and strive to create a romantic and balanced relationship. During this transit, their desire for justice and harmony increases, making them even more considerate and loving partners.

Scorpio

Their intense and passionate nature fuels their love for their partners, creating a deep and meaningful bond. They are incredibly loyal and protective of their partners, making them feel valued and cherished. Their emotional depth is heightened in this transit, allowing them to express their love more openly and authentically.

Sagittarius

Their adventurous and open nature makes them incredibly loving and supportive partners. They are generous with affection and love to make their partners laugh and lift their spirits. In this transit, their spontaneity and optimism make their love even more contagious, creating a light and gentle atmosphere in their relationship.

Capricorn

A practical and responsible nature translates into a grounded and strong love for their partners. They express their love through loyalty, stability and constant support for their partners. During this transit, their determination and reliability are strengthened, making their love even stronger and more sincere.

