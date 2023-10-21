Men of these zodiac signs can break your heart: it's hard to build a relationship with them

When looking for a life partner, it is worth considering not only your feelings, but also the character of the other person. According to astrologers, among all the natives of the zodiacal circle among men there are three who can easily break the heart of women. We are talking about Sagittarius, Libra and Capricorns.

Sagittarius

Men who were born under this zodiac sign appreciate freedom and like to have a lot of events around them. Change is inherent in their nature, and when natives of the sign stay in one place for too long, they start feeling uncomfortable and seek to experience new adventures. Therefore, it often happens that they don't even think about committing to someone permanently. Men of this sign tend to avoid declarations of love. Sagittarians are very fickle in their feelings.

Libra

Libra men are characterized by indecisiveness and it happens that they change their opinion on a certain topic many times. This can also apply to the emotional sphere. If you want a declaration of love from Libra, you better be ready for rejection and the fact that it can break your heart. If a man born under this sign struggles with internal dilemmas, he is more likely to focus on himself and want to avoid a serious relationship.

Capricorn

If you are entering into a relationship with a man who was born under the sign of Capricorn, it is worth considering that he may be struggling with inner demons. This is why he usually feels unappreciated and rejected, even if you think you have devoted a lot of time and attention to him. It won't be a surprise when Capricorn decides to nip his ardor in the bud and choose a single life instead of a permanent relationship. He usually feels best in this arrangement, opting for casual liaisons.

