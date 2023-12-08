When it comes to finding ways to stay warm in winter, it's worth knowing the difference between an electric blanket and an electric sheet. UAportal has prepared a detailed comparison.

Daily video

Warmth

Electric blankets usually provide more warmth because they cover the entire body, while electric sheets primarily warm the bed.

Convenience

Electric blankets often have adjustable temperature settings and dual controls, allowing for personalized comfort. On the other hand, electric sheets may have a limited number of temperature settings and no individual controls.

Easy to clean

In terms of ease of cleaning, electric sheets have the advantage of being easy to remove and wash in the washing machine. On the other hand, electric blankets may require special care.

Versatility

In terms of versatility, electric blankets can be used on a variety of furniture pieces, including chairs and sofas, serving multiple purposes. Electric sheets are mainly designed for use on beds.

Energy efficiency

When it comes to energy efficiency, electric blankets are generally more energy efficient because they provide direct body heat, allowing users to lower the overall room temperature and save on heating costs. Conversely, electric sheets warm the bed itself, which can result in a warmer bedroom.

Safety

In terms of safety, both electric blankets and electric sheets come with safety features such as automatic shutdown, but electric blankets may have more safety concerns due to their proximity to the body.

Read also: Expert tells how to keep warm effectively when there is no heating at home

Aesthetics

Aesthetics also play an important role. Electric blankets come in a variety of designs, colors, and materials, allowing users to match them to their personal style and decor. Electric sheets, however, are usually hidden under other bedding and may not contribute to the overall aesthetics of the room.

Durability

Durability is another aspect to consider. Electric blankets, especially high-quality ones, tend to be stronger and more durable than electric sheets. In addition, electric blankets often come with a warranty. Electric sheets, on the other hand, may need to be replaced more often due to wear and tear.

Noise

In terms of noise levels, electric blankets are generally silent, which ensures a restful sleep. However, electric sheets can produce a little noise due to the heating elements or wires built into them.

As a reminder, we have prepared several ways to help you stay warm if your home does not have central heating.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!