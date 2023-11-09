Looking for effective ways to stop snoring? UAportal has prepared useful tips that will help you get rid of this inconvenience and improve the quality of your sleep.

Daily video

Change of position during sleep

Changing your sleeping position is one of the methods that can help reduce snoring. By sleeping on your side instead of your back, your airway remains open and snoring is reduced.

The correct sleeping position can be easily maintained throughout the night with pillows or sleep aids. This simple adjustment can significantly improve your sleep quality and help reduce snoring.

Read also: How to improve sleep quality with your smartphone

Maintaining a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is another life hack. Excess weight, especially in the neck and throat, can contribute to snoring by narrowing the airway.

By following a healthy diet and exercising, you can lose those extra pounds and possibly eliminate or reduce snoring. This lifestyle change not only improves your overall health, but also contributes to a more restful and quiet sleep.

Keep a regular sleep schedule

One of the life hacks that will help you get rid of snoring is to follow a regular sleep schedule. A regular sleep schedule means that you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

This routine can regulate the body's internal clock, which can reduce snoring. By prioritizing a consistent sleep schedule, people can experience improved sleep quality and a reduction in snoring habits.

Earlier, nutritionists named plants that should be consumed daily because they contain many vitamins and nutrients.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel !