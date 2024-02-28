If the kitchen is the heart of the house, the hallway is its face. Keeping the hallway clean and attractive is important to make a good first impression. UAportal has collected a few tips that you can easily follow.

1. Choose a matte paint

One of the simple but effective ways to make your hallway more sophisticated is to paint the walls with matte paint. It is easier to care for compared to glossy walls, and it also offers more accurate and rich colors that can add elegance to your space.

2. Mirrors with storage function

Today, modern furniture manufacturers offer hanging consoles that can be combined with mirrors, which is a great solution for storing small essentials while adding a touch of charm to your hallway.

3. Use outdoor lighting

Hallways often don't have enough space for decorative elements. However, you can make the most of this limited space by incorporating stylish lighting fixtures. Consider using wall sconces or other decorative accent lights that not only illuminate the hallway but also serve as attractive decorative elements, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere.

4. Wall panels

Do you want to hide imperfections and add a touch of sophistication to your hallway? Wall panels are a great option. Whether you choose materials that mimic the look of natural wood or stone, they can effectively mask any imperfections left by builders or even the position of an electric meter if it is located in the apartment.

5. Harmonize the front door

Make sure that the interior panel of the front door complements the interior design of your hallway. Consider replacing the door leaf or the door itself. If your budget allows, you can also paint the door to make it harmoniously combined with the aesthetics of your hallway.

