In the world of desserts, there are recipes that instantly bring us back to childhood. This is one of them! And it takes only 15 minutes to prepare!

Ingredients:

• Apples — 3 pcs (about 300 g);

• Flour — 150 g;

• Puff pastry — 250 g;

• Yolk — 1 pc;

• Brown sugar — 50 g;

• Cinnamon — 1 tsp.

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the apples into rings and cut out the core.

2. Sprinkle the work surface with flour and roll out the dough. Cut into strips.

3. Wrap the apples in the dough, brush with egg yolk, then sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.

4. Put on a baking sheet covered with parchment and bake in a preheated oven until tender.

Store, cook, and amaze everyone with a bright apple miracle! It's time to create!