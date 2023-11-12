Changing bedding regularly is important not only to maintain cleanliness but also to avoid potential troubles. UAportal has prepared a list of omens associated with this routine procedure.

According to popular belief, the most favorable day for changing bed linen is Saturday, ideally in combination with cleaning. It is believed that observing this ritual will attract prosperity for the whole family and promote good health. Interestingly, it helps alleviate insomnia and prevent nightmares.

Another favorable day for changing bedding is Thursday. It is believed that this way you can invite good luck into your life. In addition, if you change your bedding on Maundy Thursday before Easter, it is believed that this practice will attract happy events for the whole year. Folklore goes even further, suggesting that it is not just clean bedding, but a new set that has more meaning.

Conversely, there are days when changing bedding is not recommended. It is believed that changing bedding on Sunday can cause insomnia and nightmares. Similarly, Friday is unlucky for this procedure, as it is believed to attract minor difficulties.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid changing bedding during major church holidays to avoid potentially attracting significant trouble into your life.

Another aspect worth paying attention to is when to wash your bedding. It is recommended to perform this task on Monday or Tuesday, having previously turned the bedding inside out. It is believed that this practice protects the family from illness and misfortune.

Interestingly, washing clothes on Mondays was not only a superstition but also had a practical basis. In the past, before the advent of heating systems and dryers, washing bedding on Monday provided enough time for it to dry before Saturday, when it was ready for use again.

A superstition says that one should never give away used bedding, as it is believed that one's health is given away with it. If you intend to give bedding to a person who holds these superstitious beliefs, we recommend asking for a coin in return to avoid possible conflicts.

