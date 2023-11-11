Caring for woolen items can be a challenge. Improper washing techniques can easily damage your favorite sweater. UAportal has prepared a list of tips that will help keep woolen items in great shape even after repeated washing.

Avoid prolonged soaking

It is advisable not to soak woolen items for an extended period or to minimize soaking time. Prolonged exposure to water can lead to thread stretching, deformation, and a loss of the product's original appearance.

Hand wash or use delicate methods

The safest way to wash wool is by hand. When washing by hand, avoid vigorous friction of the product. Gently immerse it in water and lightly agitate the fabric. If hand washing is not possible, you can use a washing machine. Select a delicate cycle, such as Hand Wash or Wool, and place the item in a special mesh bag designed for delicate items.

Choose the right detergent

While you can use any detergent to wash wool, it is better to opt for liquid detergents as they rinse effectively and clean the fabric gently. If you don't have a specialized detergent for wool, a mild shampoo or hair conditioner can serve as a suitable alternative.

Controlling the water temperature

When washing woolen items, use water with a temperature not exceeding 30 °C. Excessive heat can cause the fibers to shrink. It is advisable to wash new colored items separately and add vinegar during rinsing. Use 2 tablespoons of vinegar per basin of water or 2 tablespoons per 1 cup of water for the washing machine tray.

Avoid spinning

When using a washing machine, select a program that does not involve spinning, as this can stretch the wool. Instead, gently wrap the garment in a towel and squeeze out the excess water by applying light pressure.

The right drying technique

To dry woolen products, lay them out on a horizontal surface at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. Do not hang them on a rope or hangers, as this can deform the shape of the garment.

