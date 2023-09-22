To avoid problems and misfortunes: where not to put the broom

In the modern world, many households have switched to using vacuum cleaners for cleaning. However, there are also those who prefer to keep a good old-fashioned broom at home.

While a broom can be a useful tool for cleaning, it is important to be aware of the energy it carries, especially depending on where it is located. In this article, we'll tell you where you shouldn't leave your broom to avoid attracting bad luck and potential problems.

One of the most important rules to remember is to never keep a broom outside the door of your house, apartment, room, or shed. Keeping it there will block all positive energy, potentially inviting negative forces into your space. However, there is an exception to this rule. When waiting for an uninvited guest to arrive, it is advisable to put a broom at the threshold. It is believed that this will protect you and your family from any negativity. After the unwanted person leaves, it is recommended to sweep the room and return the broom to its designated place.

Another place where you shouldn't keep a broom is in the toilet or bathroom. It is believed that this can lead to health problems and illness. To maintain a healthy environment, it is better to find an alternative place to store your broom.

Placing a broom in the living room can also have negative consequences. It is believed to provoke unnecessary quarrels and arguments between family members, even for no apparent reason. To promote harmony in your family, it is wise to keep the broom away from this common space.

Finally, it is important to keep the broom clean and well maintained. You should keep it in a secluded and inconspicuous place so that it remains out of sight of prying eyes.

