When a pigeon flies to your house, it holds significant meaning. Since ancient times, pigeons have been considered symbols of peace, love, hope, and loyalty. Additionally, they are believed to serve as divine messengers, carrying important messages. UAportal shares the meanings of pigeon visits according to superstitions.

1. The presence of a pigeon on your roof signifies that joyful and favorable events are on the horizon. It serves as a harbinger of positive events in your life, promising happiness and satisfaction.

2. If a pigeon brings something in its beak while flying to your home, it can portend various joyful events, such as a wedding, the birth of a child, a promotion, or even winning the lottery.

3. In cases where a pigeon flies into your window, interpret it as a visitor who has come from far away. It can symbolize a relative, friend, acquaintance, or the spirit of a deceased loved one who is trying to convey an important message. Such encounters often herald news and changes that will shape the path of your life, introducing unexpected elements.

4. If a pigeon brings something in its beak, consider yourself particularly lucky. The object it carries—whether it is a gift, money, jewelry, or some significant item—holds symbolic meaning for you. This sign can symbolize love, and romance, or even catalyze strengthening an existing relationship or sparking new ones.

