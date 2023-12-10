Since ancient times, storks have been revered as sacred birds, symbolizing love, happiness, and the continuity of the family. UAportal tells about the deep meanings associated with the arrival of a stork on your doorstep.

As migratory birds, storks fly away to warm lands in the fall and return to their homeland in the spring. Our ancestors closely observed their arrival as a harbinger of upcoming weather changes. The early arrival of storks indicated an early and warm summer.

What does a stork's visit mean?

1. A glimpse of joy:

If you see a stork arriving early, expect a wedding celebration in your social circle soon.

2. Family expansion:

Spotting a whole flock of storks means an increased likelihood of a new addition to the family or a joyful reunion with long-lost relatives.

3. The call of love:

For an unmarried woman, a stork flying in her direction promises a reunion with her lover within a year.

4. Revival of hope:

Couples who are trying to get pregnant while watching a stork can make a heartfelt wish for a child. Thanks to this symbolism, they can expect their wish to come true shortly.

5. Happiness:

When storks make a nest on your roof, you are in for a series of joyful moments and increased family happiness.

6. Roof guards:

If a stork has settled on your roof without a nest, expect important and pleasant events in your life over the next year.

7. Regular visits:

If you see storks flying over your house frequently, it portends future achievements and an abundance of joy.

8. The departure of the stork:

However, if a stork leaves its nest on your roof and moves to a neighboring house, you should be careful. In such cases, be vigilant, as the stork's departure from the nest signals potential tragedy or misfortune in your home.

Similarly, in situations where the stork leaves its nest completely and does not return, it means an accident at home is approaching. This interpretation is also true if the stork moves its nest to another neighboring house.

