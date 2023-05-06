What does it mean to find two yolks in an egg: Ukrainian signs

Signs and prohibitions play an important role in shaping cultural identity and maintaining cultural continuity. UAportal has prepared an article that discusses these signs and their significance in Ukrainian culture.

In Ukrainian culture, rainbows are believed to bring good luck. They are seen as a sign of hope and prosperity. It is believed that a rainbow is a bridge between heaven and earth that brings good luck to those who see it. In Ukrainian folklore, it is believed that if you see a rainbow on the way to a meeting, it will be successful.

Birds are also an important sign in Ukrainian culture. The arrival of a bird, especially a swallow or a stork, is considered a sign of good luck. If a swallow builds a nest on your property, it is believed to bring good luck to your family. Swallows are also associated with the arrival of spring and are considered a sign of hope and new beginnings.

Eggs are another important sign in Ukrainian culture. They are believed to symbolize new life and growth. In Ukrainian tradition, it is believed that if you break an egg and find two yolks, it is a sign of good luck. It is also believed that if you give someone an odd number of eggs, it will bring good luck.

Salt is a ubiquitous symbol of Ukrainian culture. It is believed to have healing properties and is used in many rituals. It is also believed that if you spill salt, it will bring bad luck unless you throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder to ward off evil spirits.

In Ukrainian culture, garlic is believed to have magical properties. It is believed to ward off evil spirits and protect against disease. In Ukrainian tradition, it is customary to hang a string of garlic in the house to scare away evil spirits. It is also believed that if you put garlic under your pillow, you will have sweet dreams.

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

