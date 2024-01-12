When it comes to traditional superstitions, most people associate bad luck or misfortune with a black cat crossing their path. However, few people think about what it means when a squirrel does so.

Despite the fact that a seemingly harmless and cute squirrel crosses your path, it can be an ominous sign. UAportal informs you about the meaning of this little-known sign.

If a squirrel crosses the road in front of you, it may indicate a challenging period. Be prepared for potential problems in various areas of your life, including work, school, finances, or personal relationships.

There are measures that can be taken to counteract this omen.

1. Choose an alternative route

Consider taking a different route to avoid bad luck.

2. Let someone else go first

Wait for someone else to cross the road before proceeding.

3. Continue on your planned route

Alternatively, you can continue on your planned route, but some people find it important to perform a small ritual. For example, you can carry a button with you, cross your fingers, or even spit three times over your left shoulder.

