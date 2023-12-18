What to choose for every day: Glasses or lenses

When comparing eyeglasses and lenses, aspects such as comfort, clarity, fashion, care and convenience are important. While both options have their advantages, UAportal has found out that there are significant differences between them, understanding which is necessary to make an informed decision.

Comfort

Glasses sit on the nose and ears, which can sometimes cause pressure and discomfort after prolonged wear. Lenses are worn directly over the eyes, providing a more natural and weightless comfort.

Visibility and clarity

Glasses can lead to poor peripheral vision and lens glare, while lenses provide a more natural and unobstructed field of vision. The clarity that lenses provide stands out when compared to glasses.

Fashion and Style

In terms of fashion and style, eyeglasses serve as a visible accessory that complements the look. On the other hand, lenses do not mar the facial features and harmonize with any outfit. Both options satisfy a variety of aesthetic preferences.

Maintenance and care

Both eyeglasses and lenses need constant cleaning and care to maintain optimal condition. It should be noted that cleanliness and care are crucial for healthy and safe use of eyeglasses and lenses.

Comfort and activity

For people with active lifestyles, lenses offer a seamless solution for exercise and sports. In contrast, glasses can be less comfortable or safe during physical activity, often requiring additional accessories for stability. Lenses provide the freedom to engage in a variety of activities easily and safely.

