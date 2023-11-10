What is a VPN and how it works: everything you need to know

UAportal tells you about VPN technology. What it is, how it works and what is known about its components - all this you will learn in our article.

What is VPN

VPN stands for "virtual private network" which allows users to establish a secure connection to a remote network over the Internet. By extending a private network over the public network, a VPN allows users to send and receive data as if their devices are directly connected to the private network.

How VPN works

The mechanism of how a VPN works is to encrypt data and create a secure channel between the user's device and the remote network. When users connect to a VPN server, their internet traffic is routed through this encrypted channel, preventing any attempts to intercept or read data.

Components of a VPN

The key components of a VPN are the server, the client, and the data transfer protocol. The VPN server is responsible for encrypting and routing the traffic. The client, which can be a computer, smartphone or other device, establishes a secure connection by connecting to the VPN server.

