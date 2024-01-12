What not to keep at home to avoid poverty: Folk superstitions
In the field of esotericism, there are beliefs about energy that can have a significant impact on life. This energy can manifest both positively and negatively, determining the course of our destiny. UAportal shares what you should know about it.
The power of positive and negative energy
Positive energy acts like a magnet, attracting favorable circumstances, prosperity, and happiness into our lives. On the other hand, negative energy can unwittingly attract misfortune and a cascade of failures.
What to beware of
Esoteric teachings warn against certain objects believed to attract poverty into the home. Familiarizing ourselves with this knowledge allows us to purify our living environment and help create a more prosperous atmosphere.
How to get rid of these unpleasant objects
If you encounter objects associated with poverty and unhappiness in your home, it is crucial to remove their presence as soon as possible. Take the following steps to effectively eliminate these negative influences from your space.
1. Wilted flowers
Dispose of them immediately, as they symbolize decay and death, carrying negative energy that is detrimental to prosperity.
2. Broken dishes
Broken dishes represent broken dreams, potentially inviting unfavorable luck and problems.
3. Old things
By accumulating negative energy, unused and outdated items prevent the flow of positive energy into your life. Consciously discard or donate them to make room for fresh and positive replacements.
4. A broken clock
Like a halt to progress, a broken clock brings an aura of stagnation and poverty to your home. Repair or replace it to restore the flow of time.
5. Damaged furniture
Timely repair or replacement is essential when it comes to broken furniture. Neglecting it attracts misfortune and disease to your living space.
6. Weapons
Firearms symbolize violence and aggression, inadvertently provoking conflicts and disputes if kept in your home. Store them securely to reduce potential harm.
7. Sharp objects
Keep scissors, knives, and needles out of reach as they act as a magnet for accidents and illness.
8. Mirrors opposite the bed
Mirrors hanging in this location disrupt restful sleep and can negatively affect your well-being. It is advisable to move them to another place.
