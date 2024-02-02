What to keep in your wallet to make money grow

With the help of folk signs, you can determine what exactly you should keep in your wallet to attract financial prosperity and increase it. UAportal talked about the key elements that can contribute to the inflow of money and the growth of wealth.

Daily video

Diversity

Distribute small coins in every compartment of your wallet, making sure that no place is left unoccupied. Remember, prosperity begins with intention and consistent adoption of positive energy.

Energy items

Fill your wallet with items that are known to attract wealth. For example, grains of wheat, dried clover or mint leaves, acorns, Chinese coins tied with red thread, a dollar bill, or folded origami figures such as a crane or triangle.

Avoid unfavorable influences

To increase the energy field of your wallet, do not clutter it with tickets, checks, bills, wrappers, or any other unnecessary items. They can impede the flow of wealth.

