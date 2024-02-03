What can ruin an expensive kitchen knife: 4 common mistakes

When it comes to maintaining the sharpness and durability of a quality kitchen knife, even professionals make mistakes that can have disastrous consequences. UAportal has told you about the four most common mistakes that can ruin even the best knives.

Improper storage

Storing knives in a crowded drawer where they come into contact with other metal objects can damage them. Constant friction against other objects not only dulls the blade but also causes chipping along the cutting edge. To maintain the integrity of your knives, it is best to purchase a specialized stand or rack for proper storage.

Hard surfaces

Although wooden or plastic cutting boards may seem harmless, hard glass or ceramic ones can cause even more damage to your knives. These surfaces accelerate the process of blade dulling, so it's important to avoid using them and opt for softer options.

Dishwasher

Many people prefer to throw their knives in the dishwasher to save time and effort. However, this laziness can be costly in the long run.

Without a proper drying mechanism, knives remain wet in the dishwasher. Prolonged exposure to moisture greatly increases the likelihood of corrosion, deformation, and damage to the blades.

Cutting on a plate

Slicing meat or other foods directly on a plate instead of using a cutting board is a common mistake. Unfortunately, this seemingly harmless method has the same consequences as cutting on glass or ceramic surfaces, which leads to a dull knife.

