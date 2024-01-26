What to do in the morning to avoid cleaning in the evening: 5 useful tips

Household chores can be time-consuming and energy-consuming, especially for busy women who have multiple responsibilities. However, experienced housewives have discovered a few secrets that allow them to keep their homes clean and tidy without spending hours on cleaning. UAportal told you about these time-saving tricks.

Brewing coffee



Take this moment to solve a small organizational task in the fridge. Sort the food, throw away unnecessary items, and wipe down the shelves. These few minutes will help make the fridge more organized and clean, making it easier to find the right food in the future.

Brushing your teeth

When it's time to brush your teeth, take this opportunity to clean up your bathroom shelves. Wipe down the sink, clean the mirror, and make sure everything is in its place. By doing this simple routine regularly, your bathroom will always look clean.

Preparing breakfast

Even during such a seemingly quick task as making breakfast, there are free minutes that can be used for cleaning. While the eggs are cooking, take a few minutes to clean the unused part of the stove, wipe down the sink, clear the table, or pay attention to the condition of the dishes.

Bed

When you wake up, don't be tempted to ignore making your bed. Instead, get in the habit of making it right away.

Closet

Take the moment when you're picking out your clothes for the day to focus on keeping your wardrobe organized. Whether it's rearranging a shelf or cleaning a specific section, take a few minutes every day to organize your clothes.

