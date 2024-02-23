What to do with sour kefir: 5 interesting tips

Many people struggle with the pungent taste of sour kefir, but you can add it to various recipes. To drinks, marinades, baked goods, or sourdough - UAportal has revealed that it can be a versatile tool in the kitchen.

Use in marinades

Sour kefir can be used in marinades. The enzymes it contains break down proteins and make the dish tender and flavorful. By combining sour kefir with spices, herbs, and other acidic ingredients, such as lemon juice or vinegar, you can create a delicious marinade for poultry, beef, or pork.

Creamy dressings and sauces

Sour kefir can be used as a healthier alternative to mayonnaise or sour cream in dressings and sauces. Combine it with herbs, garlic, lemon juice, or mustard to create a savory, creamy dressing. It adds probiotics and a unique flavor to dishes.

Baking with yogurt

You can use sour kefir in baked goods to add moisture. It can replace yogurt or sour cream in recipes for muffins, pancakes, or bread. The acidity of kefir helps to activate baking powder and baking soda, resulting in a light and fluffy texture of the baked goods.

