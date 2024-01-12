UAportal has prepared valuable tips on how to eliminate noise when your computer is running. Find out what you can do to keep your computer quiet.

Check for dust and debris

If your computer is making noise, the first thing to do is check for dust and debris. Over time, these particles can clog fans and vents, causing the computer to work harder and make more noise. Use compressed air to gently clean the dust from the vents to ensure unobstructed airflow.

Adjust system settings

High CPU usage and multiple programs running simultaneously can cause your computer to make noise. Check to see if any unnecessary background programs or processes are running and close them if they are not essential.

Monitor the temperature of your hardware

It's very important to monitor the temperature of your computer's internal components as overheating often leads to an increase in noise levels. Use software to do this. If you notice that these temperatures are consistently high, consider upgrading your cooling system or using new thermal paste to reduce heat buildup and, as a result, lower noise levels.

Professional service

If all else fails, call for professional service. A technician can diagnose any hardware issues that may be causing excessive noise and offer solutions to fix them.

