What to do to make your wardrobe smell good all the time: 4 life hacks

Keeping your clothes smelling good can be a challenge, especially after a few days in the closet. However, with the help of simple techniques prepared by UAportal, you can make your clothes smell nice for longer.

1. Use the rest of the perfume

Don't let the last drops of your favorite perfume go to waste. Instead of throwing away the bottle, unscrew it and put it in the bottom of your closet. Over time, your blouses and dresses will absorb the delicate scent.

2. The scent of lavender

Although lavender is widely known as a moth repellent, it also has a wonderful scent. Pick fresh lavender and tie it into small bunches. Hang them in a well-ventilated area to dry, and then put the lavender in your wardrobe. The lingering scent will last throughout the winter months.

3. Create a spice blend

Spices are not only for cooking, they can also improve the smell in your wardrobe. In an open bowl or jar, mix cloves, cinnamon sticks, anise stars, and dried orange peel. Put this fragrant mixture in your closet.

4. Rice and coffee

Two kitchen staples, rice and coffee, can help eliminate unpleasant odors. Simply place a cup of rice or coffee in your closet and these bulk products will effectively absorb any unwanted odors, leaving your clothes fresh and clean.

