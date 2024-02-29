What to do to prevent ice from forming in the freezer: useful life hacks

Preventing ice from forming in the freezer is essential for efficient operation. UAportal has told you about practical life hacks that will help you keep your freezer free of ice buildup.

Daily video

Disconnect the freezer from the mains

To prevent ice from forming in the freezer, every few months it should be unplugged and left to defrost completely. This will help melt the ice that has formed and prevent it from accumulating. Once the ice has melted, dry the interior thoroughly before plugging the freezer back in.

Using a dehumidifier

A dehumidifier can help reduce the humidity level in the surrounding room, preventing excess moisture from building up inside the freezer. This will be especially useful if the freezer is located in a humid or damp room.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!