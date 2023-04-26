Garlic, salt, cuckoo: What superstitions point to goodness in Ukrainian culture

Superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in shaping cultural identity and maintaining cultural continuity. UAportal has prepared a selection of the most interesting and significant superstitions that point to goodness.

In Ukrainian culture, a number of superstitions are associated with bread. For example, it is considered bad luck to turn a loaf of bread upside down or leave a piece of bread lying on the floor. These superstitions are based on the belief that bread is a sacred food that should be treated with respect.

Another important superstition in Ukrainian culture is the belief in the power of garlic. It is believed that if you wear a garland of garlic around your neck, it will scare away evil spirits and protect you from disease. It is also believed that hanging garlic at the front door of a house will bring good luck and prosperity.

Salt is also a powerful symbol in Ukrainian culture and is associated with both hospitality and protection. It is customary to offer bread and salt to guests when they arrive as a sign of welcome and friendship. Additionally, sprinkling salt around the perimeter of the house is believed to create a protective barrier against negative energy and evil spirits.

Birds are another common element of Ukrainian superstitions. For example, it is believed that seeing a swallow or hearing a cuckoo is good luck. However, it is believed that seeing a crow is bad luck. These beliefs are based on the symbolism of birds as messengers of good and evil.

