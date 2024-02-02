How to replace fabric softener: 3 interesting life hacks

Recently, the rapid rise in prices for high-quality laundry detergents and fabric softeners has caused dissatisfaction among many people. However, those who are looking for alternatives to expensive fabric softeners should not worry, UAportal has told you that there are several budget-friendly remedies that can be easily found in your own home.

Daily video

A mixture of vinegar and balm

An unconventional method involves the use of a mixture of vinegar and balm to eliminate unpleasant odors and preserve the brightness of your clothes. Simply mix one spoonful of any hair balm (even the most affordable one will do) with a couple of spoons of vinegar in about five spoons of water. Adding half a capful of this solution while washing will give an effective result.

Vinegar with essential oils

Vinegar is a favorite ingredient among careful housewives due to its fabric-care qualities and anti-fading properties. By combining half a cup of vinegar with a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, mint, lemon, and juniper, you can fill your laundry with a fresh scent. This solution is best used during the rinse cycle.

Tennis balls

One of the easiest methods is to use tennis balls to soften your clothes during the wash. Putting them in the washing machine with the laundry is a great alternative to traditional fabric softeners.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!