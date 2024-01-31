What to replace ketchup with: 5 useful tips

Store-bought ketchup often contains many stabilizers, flavor enhancers, thickeners, and preservatives. In addition, it cannot be called a low-calorie product. UAportal told that there are interesting alternatives that can replace ketchup.

Homemade ketchup

Buying ketchup in a store is not the only option. You can easily make your own at home. By using ingredients such as tomatoes, sugar, salt, garlic, pepper, cloves, cinnamon and vinegar, you can control the quality of the sauce.

Tomato paste

Compared to ketchup, tomato paste usually contains fewer preservatives, making it a healthier alternative. It stands out as a suitable substitute in pizza toppings due to its concentrated taste and texture.

Tomato juice

Although tomato juice is too thin to match the consistency of a traditional sauce, it can serve as a refreshing addition to foods that are usually prepared with ketchup. While dipping chips or fries in tomato juice can be a challenge, adding tomato juice to cooking is certainly possible.

Beetroot sauce

If you're looking for a thick and flavorful sauce, try beetroot. This alternative is not only bright and tasty, but also more beneficial for health, as it contains natural ingredients. In addition to beets as a base, you can even try making an eggplant sauce.

Sauce based on yogurt

Thick and creamy yogurt can be a worthy alternative to traditional ketchup. By adding your favorite spice mix to it, you will get a great and versatile option.

