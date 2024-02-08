How to clean linoleum to shine: 3 effective life hacks

When it comes to making your linoleum shine, there's no need to spend money on expensive cleaning products. With the help of a few simple home remedies, you can easily achieve unsurpassed results. UAportal told you about four simple and budget-friendly life hacks.

1. Soap solution

Unlike delicate parquet, linoleum floors can be cleaned with soapy water. Just make sure it's not too concentrated or hot. By thoroughly cleaning the linoleum with a mild soap solution, you can effectively remove dirt and grease.

2. Dishwashing detergent and vodka

To prepare the cleaning solution, you will need a bucket of warm water, a tablespoon of any dishwashing detergent, and a glass of vodka. Thoroughly mix them together, stirring evenly. This powerful solution will easily cope with any dirt or stubborn stains on your linoleum.

3. Milk and vinegar

When you're dealing with linoleum stains, a combination of water, milk, and vinegar can help. Prepare a mixture of water and milk in a 1:1 ratio.

Apply this solution directly to the stained area and let it work. After the stain has loosened, gently wipe the area with vinegar.

4. Linseed oil

To effectively hide scratches on linoleum, use linseed oil. First, soak a sponge with it and apply it to the scratches. Let the oil penetrate the scratches for a while, and then wipe off the excess with a dry cloth.

