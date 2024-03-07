Among the various crops that require special attention, pepper stands out. UAportal says that with a little effort and proper care, you can ensure a generous harvest.

Daily video

The first step in preparing for the garden is to ensure that the pepper seeds are in perfect condition. Treating the seeds every season is the key to achieving this goal. This way, you will not only protect your plants from potential diseases and pests from the start but also improve the overall health and increase the yield of your peppers.

Read also: How and when to plant cauliflower for optimal seedling growth

Before proceeding with the seed treatment, it is important to determine the ideal time to sow pepper seeds. Sweet peppers should be sown for seedlings about 60 days before the planned transplanting outdoors. Bitter peppers, on the other hand, require a slightly shorter period of 50 days. However, it is important to remember that seedlings should only be transplanted when there is no risk of frost and the soil has sufficiently warmed up.

There are several effective methods to protect pepper seeds from late blight disease. One of the recommended approaches is to soak the seeds in saline. Dissolve 1 tablespoon of table salt in 2 liters of warm water. Leave the seeds in this solution for 12-24 hours. Afterwards, rinse the seeds under running water, dry them thoroughly, and proceed to sowing.

Alternatively, you can treat the pepper seeds with a baking soda solution. Start by dissolving a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of hot water. Then add cold water until the temperature reaches a maximum of 50 degrees. It is important that the liquid is not too hot, so be careful. Soak the seeds in this solution for 12-24 hours, then rinse them under running water, dry them completely, and start sowing.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to plant and grow radishes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!