UAportal shares that including a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats in breakfast is a key factor. With proper planning and conscious choice, you can make sure that the day starts on a healthy note.

Protein, carbohydrates and fats

Choosing a nutritious breakfast is very important. Choose foods that provide a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Protein-rich foods such as eggs or yogurt will help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you full.

Vegetables and fruits

Increase the level of nutrients by adding fruits and vegetables to your breakfast. Add a sliced banana or berries to your cereal or oatmeal for added sweetness and fiber. You can also add spinach or kale to your morning smoothie.

Sugar

When choosing foods, it is very important to keep in mind the sugar content. Choose simple or unsweetened options whenever possible. Use natural sweeteners such as fresh fruit or honey to enhance the flavor.

Listen to your body

It is important to listen to your body's signals of hunger and fullness. Pay attention to your hunger levels and stop eating when you feel full. Trust your instincts rather than focusing on specific portion sizes or calorie counts.

