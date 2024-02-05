How lemon can help in everyday life: 3 effective life hacks

Lemon is a versatile fruit that can be a useful addition to any kitchen. Although many people are aware of its uses, there are several benefits that may surprise you. UAportal has prepared three effective life hacks that will help simplify cleaning and cope with common troubles.

Rust remover

Say goodbye to stubborn rust stains with this simple but effective life hack. Take a medium-sized slice of lemon and sprinkle it with a pinch of salt. Now use it as a sponge to scrub the rust off the surface.

Eliminate unpleasant odors

Lemons not only have a refreshing aroma, but also have excellent odor neutralizing properties. Put the zest in the refrigerator or in the trash to avoid unwanted odors. Alternatively, you can dry it, put it in a bag, and hang it in the closet to add a citrusy scent and keep things fresh.

Drain cleaner

Finely chop the rind of a few lemons, then put it in a saucepan with two liters of water. Simmer the mixture for 15 minutes. After removing from the heat, let it steep for about two hours.

Once the mixture is infused, strain it to remove all solids. This solution can be used as intended and poured down the drain to prevent blockages.

