What You Didn't Know About Pillows: Folk Odds and Prejudices

Interestingly, there are pillow beliefs that warn us against giving them. UAportal looks at some of these omens.

1- Securing material wealth

For those seeking financial improvement or positive life changes, it is believed that pillows decorated with animal or geometric patterns can attract material wealth and prosperity.

2. Creating harmony for newlyweds

It is believed that on the first wedding night, newlyweds should place their pillows in such a way that their slices touch each other. This symbolizes a long and happy married life.

3- Avoiding discord in the family

It is not advisable to give only one pillow to a married couple, as this can lead to arguments in the family and conflicts with their other half.

4. Do not forget pillows at work

Subordinates should be cautious when offering a pillow as a gift to their superiors. Such a gift may unintentionally provoke conflicts and rivalries in the work environment.

5. Do not accept pillows from strangers

One should be cautious while accepting pillows as a gift from strangers, as such offers may have negative intentions or energy of the giver.

6. Managing unwanted gifts

In cases where it is difficult to refuse or return such a gift, it is advisable to store the pillow in a box and place it in a far corner of the closet. This will help minimize the potential impact of any negative energy.

7. Positive energy from loved ones

Pillows received as a gift from family members, close relatives or best friends usually emit the most positive energy. Therefore, such gifts can attract the desired changes in your life.

8. The role of pillows in relationships

For women who want to get pregnant, it is recommended to put a doll or rattle under a pillow, and for those who seek to strengthen love in marital relationships - sew a decorative pillow decorated with beautiful flowers. Putting it on the sofa, they can be used as an amulet that protects their relationship.

