What to avoid when washing bedding: 3 useful tips

Preserving the quality and durability of bedding is important, but many housewives unknowingly make mistakes that spoil the fabric. UAportal talks about three popular mistakes to avoid when washing bedding.

Washing with other things

One of the most common mistakes is to load bedding into the washing machine together with towels and other things that are similar in color and fabric composition. This can lead to insufficient rinsing, causing the fabrics to become tangled and poorly cleaned. In addition, it is very important to maintain the temperature regime in accordance with the composition of the fabric and the detergent used.

Excessive use of fabric softener

Beware of excessive use of fabric softener. Many experienced housewives have noticed that fabric softener tends to linger in the fibers, which causes the fabrics to become stiffer.

Using the wrong detergent

Many experienced housewives agree that using a laundry gel instead of a powder gives better results. Powder is usually harder to rinse out of the fabric and can also cause allergic reactions, which can potentially lead to health problems.

