The most frequently dated people: the numerological numbers that have no shortage of fans

The influence of numerology on our lives is very great, and this also applies to the sphere of love. According to numerologists, sixes, sevens, and eights have the greatest magnetism. You can find out your numerological number by adding up the date, month, and year of birth.

Six, seven, and eight are considered the most sensual numbers in the world of numerology. They are so charged with magnetism that they involuntarily attract others. Due to their strong sensuality and charisma, they cannot stay away from admirers, so they often go on dates.

Sixes are full of life, spontaneous, and open-minded. Their optimistic attitude towards the world is contagious, so sixes attract other people. In their company, the world seems more joyful and colorful.

Sevens are intriguing, and their aura of mystery acts like a magnet on others. Although they do not always seek attention, they attract it unwittingly. Their independence, brilliance, natural serenity, and sexual appeal create an extremely attractive mix.

Eights are surprisingly confident. They are aware of their influence on others and willingly use it. Their self-confidence, sensuality, and powerful strength attract crowds of admirers. People feel safe in the company of the Eight because they are resourceful, smart, brave, ambitious, and determined.

