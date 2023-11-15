Will shine: how to properly care for jewelry

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for caring for gold and silver jewelry. These simple and effective methods will help restore the shine of jewelry.

Baking soda and aluminum

You can use baking soda and aluminum foil to clean up your gold and silver jewelry. Start by lining a small plate with aluminum foil and then place your jewelry on it. Sprinkle the baking soda over the jewelry. Then carefully pour boiling water over the jewelry to activate the cleaning process.

Vinegar and salt solution

Another effective life hack is to create a solution of vinegar and salt. Mix equal parts of white vinegar and salt to make a cleaning mixture. Immerse the jewelry in this solution for about 15 minutes to allow the vinegar to dissolve the dirt and darken it, and the salt to act as an abrasive. Afterwards, rinse the jewelry with water and wipe it with a clean cloth to give it a shiny finish.

Toothpaste

Use a non-gel toothpaste to clean gold and silver jewelry. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft cloth or toothbrush and gently scrub the jewelry, paying special attention to tarnished areas. Rinse the jewelry with water and dry it thoroughly to restore its former shine.

