The Barbie doll has been an influential icon in the toy industry for over six decades, reflecting the evolution of the role of women and shaping cultural perspectives. UAportal has prepared some facts about this legendary doll.

History

Barbie is a fashion doll produced by the American toy company Mattel, Inc. since March 1959. Inspired by the way her daughter Barbara played with paper dolls and imagined them in adult roles, Ruth Handler, the founder of Mattel, realized that girls wanted a doll that represented adulthood.

The idea led to the creation of a three-dimensional doll that could be dressed. Ruth's invention marked a significant turning point in the toy industry's move away from traditional dolls.

Influence on culture

Barbie made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in 1959. Over the years, she has been a cultural icon, reflecting different social and fashion trends at different periods of time. Reflecting the changing nature of femininity and the evolution of the role of women in society, Barbie has been influential in marketing, advertising, and promoting fashion and lifestyle trends.

Styles and careers

One of the most remarkable facts about Barbie is her versatility - more than 200 professions that meet the interests of modern girls and provide a diverse play of imagination. Over the course of its existence, the doll has undergone frequent cosmetic changes and transformations to match the latest fashion trends, allowing it to remain modern and inclusive. This reflects the evolution of the concept of femininity and career, while also highlighting her as a timeless symbol of universality.

Embracing inclusion

In 2020, Mattel launched new dolls with vitiligo, a hairless head, and a prosthetic limb, reflecting the company's commitment to inclusivity. Over time, the variety of Ken and Barbie dolls has expanded to include different skin tones, body types, and additional designs.

Tech-savvy advances

Barbie reflects our fast-paced technological world. She continues to keep up with the times and promote STEM methodology. With the release of "Barbie Robotics Engineer" among other innovations, Barbie continues to inspire creative play with a focus on modern technology.

