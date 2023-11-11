A clogged toilet is a problem that every resident of a private or multi-storey building can face. This happens because people flush food waste, cat litter, and other household items that should be disposed of differently. UAportal tells you what to do at home without calling a plumber.

How to clean the toilet quickly

When you see that the toilet is clogged, manufacturers of special powders, such as Krot, know how to clean it almost instantly. Such products are sold at any household chemical store.

All you need to do is read the instructions on the sachet and use the powder as directed. As a rule, the contents of the sachet should be poured into the toilet. Then you should wait 1-2 hours and press the flush button.

What to do when the toilet is clogged and there is no plunger

There is a quick life hack to get rid of a blockage in the toilet without a plunger. Take any stick, brush, knitting needle, or even a fork.

Your task is to push the device as deep as possible into the junction of the outlet and the corrugation. It is better to make rotational movements as then water will get inside faster and push out the "plug" with debris.

Use a plumbing cable

Hold one end of the cable in your hands, push the other end into the toilet and push it through, breaking through the blockage. Unlike the previous option with a stick or knitting needle, the cable is more flexible, which will allow you to push the debris out of the problem area faster.

