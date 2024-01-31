Belkin has introduced a 2-in-1 universal charger: What is known

Expanding its product line, Belkin has introduced a new gadget that serves as a charger and a power bank at the same time. UAportal said that this innovative device offers increased convenience for users on the go.

What is known

The novelty weighs 453 grams and has a charging power of 25 W. When used in portable battery mode, the output power is reduced to 20 W. The gadget is equipped with USB-C and USB-A ports, which allows you to meet different needs.

In addition, Belkin's latest offering includes several protection protocols that protect against problems such as overheating and power surges. Users can rest easy knowing that their devices are well-protected while charging.

Price and when to expect it

In terms of availability and price, the new Belkin 2-in-1 charger and power bank is already available in China for $35. However, it remains unknown whether this gadget will appear in other countries in the near future.

Thus, the new Belkin device is a universal solution for charging and backup power. Efficient power delivery, two ports, and comprehensive protection make it an attractive choice for those looking for convenience and reliability.

