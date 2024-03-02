Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15: New laptops from Acer that will impress everyone

Acer has introduced a new line of budget laptops Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15. They are made of recycled materials and offer impressive features and performance. UAportal tells more about them.

What's new

Both the Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15 feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with FHD+ resolution, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Intel Core i3 N-series processors are installed inside, although some variants are equipped with AMD Ryzen 7000 chips.

With SSDs up to 1 TB and 16 GB of RAM, users can enjoy efficient multitasking and ample file storage. In addition, the laptops are equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 module for fast and stable Internet use.

Microsoft Copilot

A special feature of the new Aspire Go series is the integration of Microsoft Copilot artificial intelligence, which significantly increases user productivity. In particular, the Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15 keyboards are equipped with a special Copilot key for easy access.

Battery life

When it comes to battery life, these laptops deliver up to 10 hours of use, providing long-lasting productivity without frequent recharging. HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack provide seamless connectivity to a variety of devices.

Price and when to expect it

Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15 will be available next month. The Aspire Go 14 will retail for $249/€529, and the Aspire Go 15 will retail for $249/€549 in the US and Europe.

