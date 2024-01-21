UAportal reported that a well-known Chinese analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed the expected international release date of Apple's Vision Pro helmet. While the tech giant is preparing to launch in the US, Kuo hinted at when this revolutionary product will become available in other countries.

What is known

According to Kuo, Apple plans to release the Vision Pro helmet worldwide by the June 2024 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).

By opening up access to the device and its visionOS operating system ahead of the conference, developers from all over the world will have the opportunity to explore and familiarize themselves with its capabilities.

Price and when to expect it

In the United States, pre-orders for the Vision Pro helmet began on January 19, and actual sales will begin on February 2. The starting price of this state-of-the-art gadget is $3,499. It includes a standard configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

